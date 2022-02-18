News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on A47 after lorry carrying boat breaks down

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:42 AM February 18, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A broken down lorry carrying a boat is causing delays on the A47. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A broken down lorry carrying a boat is causing delays on the A47.

One lane is blocked due to the vehicle which has broken down just outside of Norwich.

It is at the junction with the A140 heading westbound.

There are currently delays of 20 minutes in the area.

Norfolk Police tweeted this morning: "A47 J/W A140 @NSRAPT are on scene with a vehicle that has broken down in the King's Lynn bound carriageway please expect delays and avoid the area."

Drivers are being urged to approach with care.

The AA Live Traffic Map states: "One lane blocked due to stalled truck on A47 westbound before the A140 Ipswich Road, Markshall Farm Road. A lorry carrying a boat, broken down in lane one (of two).

Most Read

  1. 1 City bridge collapses hours after burst water main
  2. 2 Drivers urged to avoid busy city road due to flooding
  3. 3 Water returns for homes in and around Norwich
  1. 4 Battle over 'eyesore' boat moored in river beauty spot
  2. 5 Stay home! Norwich braces for Storm Eunice's 85mph winds
  3. 6 Bus service 'gone pear-shaped' since St Stephens regeneration
  4. 7 Townhouse on Norwich's prettiest street on the market for nearly £800k
  5. 8 Concern as covered man approaches homes with paint
  6. 9 Smyths Toys near Norwich to give out free LEGO to customers
  7. 10 Darts players slam 'shambolic' toilets after urine seeps into corridor

"Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A47 Westbound between A146 Loddon Road and A140 Ipswich Road."

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Celestial Sound Cloud installation will be in Chapelfield Gardens

Days Out Guide | Video

Huge free light festival with parade through streets coming to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Traders said the tarmacking, supposedly temporary, is an "eyesore" and does not fit in with St Augustines' historic nature

Tarmac slapped on historic city high street branded 'cheap, lazy eyesore'

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Pastel yellow home with timber detailing off Yarmouth Road, Norwich, which is for sale for £485,000

Listed home with a 'secret garden' goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters tackled a house fire on Wolfe Road in Norwich.

Norwich Live News | Video

Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich home

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon