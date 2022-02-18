Delays on A47 after lorry carrying boat breaks down
A broken down lorry carrying a boat is causing delays on the A47.
One lane is blocked due to the vehicle which has broken down just outside of Norwich.
It is at the junction with the A140 heading westbound.
There are currently delays of 20 minutes in the area.
Norfolk Police tweeted this morning: "A47 J/W A140 @NSRAPT are on scene with a vehicle that has broken down in the King's Lynn bound carriageway please expect delays and avoid the area."
Drivers are being urged to approach with care.
The AA Live Traffic Map states: "One lane blocked due to stalled truck on A47 westbound before the A140 Ipswich Road, Markshall Farm Road. A lorry carrying a boat, broken down in lane one (of two).
"Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A47 Westbound between A146 Loddon Road and A140 Ipswich Road."
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
