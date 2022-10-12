Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist taken to hospital after city centre crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:10 PM October 12, 2022
A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a crash on Station Approach, Norwich

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a crash on Station Approach, Norwich - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Norwich city centre.

The collision happened in Station Approach at the crossroads with Prince of Wales Road at 12.57pm on Wednesday.

The junction has been closed following the crash and traffic has been building along surrounding roads, according to the AA traffic map.

A paramedic and ambulance were called to the scene and the cyclist was taken to hospital.

Traffic is congested along Koblenz Avenue and Rose Lane.


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ellen Grove and her partner Jacob Emerson, the new owners of the Steam Packet

New owners of city centre pub reveal 'dream come true'

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_jessopproad_norwich_oct22

Four-bed backing onto park in Golden Triangle on sale for £475k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A shop outside the city is hoping the issue with tarmac cracking and sinking into the ground is sorted soon

Busy road outside shop slowly sinking into the ground

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Annie Reilly has been left in pain after her power was switched off for almost 24 hours

Mum loses freezer full of food after her power is switched off

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon