Cyclist taken to hospital after city centre crash

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash with a car in Norwich city centre.

The collision happened in Station Approach at the crossroads with Prince of Wales Road at 12.57pm on Wednesday.

The junction has been closed following the crash and traffic has been building along surrounding roads, according to the AA traffic map.

A paramedic and ambulance were called to the scene and the cyclist was taken to hospital.

Traffic is congested along Koblenz Avenue and Rose Lane.



