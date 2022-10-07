Cyclist still in hospital with serious injuries four days after crash

The cyclist was seriously injured in the crash on Wroxham Road near Norwich - Credit: Google

A cyclist remains in hospital four days after a serious crash in Sprowston.

Police were called to Wroxham Road near Sprowston Manor at 6.30am on Monday, October 3.

There had been a crash between a black electric bike and a red Vauxhall Astra.

The cyclist was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where they remain.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Jon Turner-Evans on 101 quoting incident 42 of October 3.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.