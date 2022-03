The junction between Church Lane and Wroxham Road in Sprowston - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been injured in a crash in Sprowston.

The incident took place at 8am today (March 17) in Church Lane near the junction of Wroxham Road.

The crash involved a cyclist and a black car.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact PC Alex Tobin at Sprowston Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 70 of March 17.