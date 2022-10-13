Cyclist in her 20s taken to hospital after hit-and-run

The cyclist was hit outside the Red Lion Pub in Fakenham Road, Drayton - Credit: Google

A woman was taken to hospital following a hit-and-run on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police officers were called to Fakenham Road in Drayton at 4.15pm yesterday, October 12, following reports of a car hitting a cyclist.

A cyclist in her 20s had been hit by a black car outside the Red Lion Pub.

She suffered injuries to her shoulder and was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

She has since been discharged.

The driver of the black car failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving before the crash to get in touch.

They are also keen to hear from anyone with dash cam footage.

Those with information are asked to contact PC Shane Artinghstall by calling 101 or by emailing shane.artingstall@norfolk.police.uk quoting incident 280 of October 12.



