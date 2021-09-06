News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
News > Traffic & Travel

Cyclist hit by car in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:20 AM September 6, 2021   
drayton road

Drayton Road, where one of the collisions took place - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been hit by a car in Norwich. 

Police were called at 8.51am after reports of a collision between a cyclist and a car on Drayton Road. 

There have also been reports of a second crash on St Augustines Street.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

There have been disruptions to First Bus services 28, 29, X29, 36, 37, 38, 38A, and 39. As well as Sanders services 43, 44A, X44, and 45.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Norwich News
Norwich News

