Cyclist and car crash near the UEA

The cyclist and car crashed at the junction of The Avenues on Bluebell Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist and a car have crashed near the UEA in Norwich.

Police and the ambulance service attended the incident on Bluebell Road at 8.12am at the junction with The Avenues.

Following the crash, Norwich Bus Updates tweeted to say that The Avenues was shut at Bluebell Road with the First 26/26A buses diverted.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to Bluebell Road following reports of a collision between a cyclist and car.

"An ambulance attended to deal with minor injuries."

