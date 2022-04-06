Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Motorcyclist and car collide in latest crash on Norwich road

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:05 PM April 6, 2022
Cunningham Road in Earlham, Norwich

Cunningham Road in Earlham, Norwich - Credit: Google

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Norwich involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash happened at about 1.20pm on Cunningham Road at the junction with Scarnell Road in West Earlham.

Fire appliances from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release people from the vehicle.

Witnesses have said that an air ambulance team has also been at the scene.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called just before 1.20pm to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a Ford Fiesta.

"Officers are still at the scene and recovery was called at 2.30pm."

This is the second crash in a week on the road.

Two people were injured in a collision on Thursday, March 31. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Jamie Salter with film star John Travolta, who dined at the Romany Rye, the Wetherspoon in Dereham, Norfolk.

John Travolta enjoys night in Dereham's Wetherspoon pub

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The junction of St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane 

New roundabout and crossing to be built at busy city junction

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Norwich Live News

Firefighters tackle overnight city centre blaze for several hours

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police officers called to the scene in Mile Cross after reports a man had been stabbed.

County lines dealer jailed for stabbing meant to strike fear into city

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon