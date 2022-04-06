Motorcyclist and car collide in latest crash on Norwich road

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Norwich involving a motorcycle and a car.

The crash happened at about 1.20pm on Cunningham Road at the junction with Scarnell Road in West Earlham.

Fire appliances from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston attended and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release people from the vehicle.

Witnesses have said that an air ambulance team has also been at the scene.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called just before 1.20pm to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a Ford Fiesta.

"Officers are still at the scene and recovery was called at 2.30pm."

This is the second crash in a week on the road.

Two people were injured in a collision on Thursday, March 31.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.