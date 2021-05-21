Road to shut for eight weeks for £100,000 pavement work

Published: 3:51 PM May 21, 2021

A Norwich road will be shut for eight weeks, so a worn out pavement can be fixed.

The £100,000 work on Cromwell Road, in Sprowston, is due to start on Monday, May 31.

Cromwell Road will be closed to through traffic for the full eight weeks of work, Norfolk County Council said.

However, access to homes will be maintained.

Short lengths of the pavement will also be closed as the work is done, with a temporary path for pedestrians provided.

You may also want to watch:

The county council has thanked people in advance for their patience while the work is done.

Meanwhile, six weeks of work to repair damaged pavement on Palace Street in Norwich is also due to start.

The inbound traffic lane, for vehicles heading towards Tombland,, will be closed for the duration of the works, from 6am on Monday, May 24 until Saturday, July 3.