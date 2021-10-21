News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Bus services set to be affected by A47 drainage works

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:17 PM October 21, 2021   
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am. 

The A47 Watton Road to Longwater will be closed from October 25 to November 13, 8pm to 6am, as part of drainage works. This will affect bus services. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Bus services will be affected during drainage works on the A47 near Norwich.

From October 25 to November 13, from 8pm to 6am, the A47 Watton Road to Longwater will be closed. 

This is due to westbound drainage works. 

Buses heading outbound will continue along Chapelfield Road and will operate via the A1074 Dereham Road to Longwater.  

They will then follow normal line of route from the showground. City-bound buses are not affected. 

You may also want to watch:

Cringleford bus interchange will not be served during this closure. 

First Bus apologised for any inconvenience caused to journeys. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Our lives are being destroyed': Neighbours' despair over noisy students
  2. 2 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
  3. 3 'The final straw' - Bakery fears closure over council plans
  1. 4 Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home
  2. 5 Diversions in place on A47 near Norwich due to flooding
  3. 6 Norwich man wanted by police
  4. 7 See inside this quirky bungalow for sale near Norwich railway station
  5. 8 Norwich named UK's most romantic destination
  6. 9 'Dream come true': Norwich restaurant wins national award
  7. 10 Mum's pleas to move house denied despite GP's concerns over wellbeing
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut o

Norwich man convicted of murder boasts of mutilating 'up to 30' cats

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Sophie Buckenham and Florence Ventham, Fetch

Should straight people go into queer clubs and bars?

Sophie Skyring

Author Picture Icon
Baked beans left on a doorstep in Dussindale on Friday night 

TikTok craze sparks calls to stop sale of beans to under-18s

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Kevin Pritchard, of Falkland Close, Hellesdon, was sentenced to 17 years at Norwich Crown Court.

Norfolk man jailed for historic child sex abuse offences

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon