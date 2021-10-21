Bus services set to be affected by A47 drainage works
Published: 1:17 PM October 21, 2021
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016
Bus services will be affected during drainage works on the A47 near Norwich.
From October 25 to November 13, from 8pm to 6am, the A47 Watton Road to Longwater will be closed.
This is due to westbound drainage works.
Buses heading outbound will continue along Chapelfield Road and will operate via the A1074 Dereham Road to Longwater.
They will then follow normal line of route from the showground. City-bound buses are not affected.
Cringleford bus interchange will not be served during this closure.
First Bus apologised for any inconvenience caused to journeys.
