Crashed Audi left stranded on verge for almost a week

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:32 PM March 18, 2022
An Audi was found stranded on the verge after crashing near Norwich.

A crashed Audi has been left stranded on the A47 near Norwich for almost a week - with no one claiming responsibility for removing it.

The car is on the verge with broken windows just off the Easton Roundabout on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass.

But it is unknown what happened or how it ended up there.

It is unknown how the car managed to crash on the verge.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury (Conservative) of Easton said: "People from Easton often feel that they take their lives in their hands pulling out from Easton on to that roundabout because of the pace that cars travel from the Longwater direction out towards Dereham.

"Luckily that roundabout will not survive when the A47 is dualled in the next year or so."

Police, Norfolk County Council and Highways England were all approached for comment but it is unclear what action will be taken to remove the vehicle.

