Two-vehicle crash causing delays on NDR near Norwich Airport

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:45 PM July 31, 2022
Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: ARCHANT

A two-vehicle crash in the NDR is causing heavy delays in the area - Credit: Archant

A two-vehicle crash near Norwich Airport is causing heavy delays in the area.

Emergency services were called to the A1270 Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) near Holt Road at about 1.40pm on Sunday, July 31, following reports of a crash.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman confirmed crews from Sprowston and Earlham were providing "scene safety".

The spokeswoman could not confirm if there were any injuries in the crash.

As of 2.30pm, police, fire crews and an ambulance are still at the scene of the incident.

Police were contacted for comment.

