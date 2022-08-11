Road sweeper crash causes oil spillage and delays on city's ring road

The single vehicle collision happened on the A140 Mile End Road - Credit: Google

A road sweeper which has tipped over on Norwich's ring road is causing delays in the area.

The single vehicle collision happened on the A140 Mile End Road, at the roundabout, at 3.05pm this afternoon (August 11).

The vehicle has tipped on its side and there is believed to be an oil spillage on the road.

One person is also believed to be injured.

Police are currently at the scene.

The incident is causing traffic delays nearby.







