Crash on A11 sees person taken to hospital and 'delays of 40 minutes'

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:01 PM September 12, 2022
Updated: 4:18 PM September 12, 2022
A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A11. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A11.

Police were called to a three-vehicle collision at the Thickthorn roundabout at 2.23pm this afternoon (September 12).

One person has been taken to hospital but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. 

The incident is currently causing long delays with traffic queueing from as far as Wymondham. 

The AA's live traffic map is reporting delays of up to 40 minutes from Thickthorn to the Wymondham east turn off. 



