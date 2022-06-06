Four-vehicle crash causes delays on A11 near Norwich
Published: 1:35 PM June 6, 2022
Updated: 2:10 PM June 6, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A four-vehicle crash caused delays on the A11 near Norwich.
Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision at the Thickthorn Roundabout at about 12.18pm this afternoon(June 6).
The road heading southbound at Thickthorn was closed but it has now re-opened.
Five fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston were also in attendance.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.