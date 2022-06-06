Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Four-vehicle crash causes delays on A11 near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:35 PM June 6, 2022
Updated: 2:10 PM June 6, 2022
A crash is causing long delays on the A11 near Norwich.

A four-vehicle crash caused delays on the A11 near Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

A four-vehicle crash caused delays on the A11 near Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision at the Thickthorn Roundabout at about 12.18pm this afternoon(June 6). 

The road heading southbound at Thickthorn was closed but it has now re-opened.

Five fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston were also in attendance. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 




