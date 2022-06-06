Four-vehicle crash causes delays on A11 near Norwich

A four-vehicle crash caused delays on the A11 near Norwich. - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to the scene of a collision at the Thickthorn Roundabout at about 12.18pm this afternoon(June 6).

The road heading southbound at Thickthorn was closed but it has now re-opened.

Five fire crews from Earlham, Carrow and Sprowston were also in attendance.

