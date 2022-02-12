News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after crash

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:04 AM February 12, 2022
The Halfords roundabout in Norwich is currently closed after a crash. 

The Halfords roundabout in Norwich is currently closed after a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

There are road closures in place this morning in Norwich following a crash.

Norfolk Police tweeted at 7.30am on Saturday (February 12) that Barker Street, the Halfords roundabout, Heigham Street and the bottom of Grapes Hill are all shut to cars at present.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police has been contacted for more information. 


