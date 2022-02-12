Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after crash

The Halfords roundabout in Norwich is currently closed after a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

There are road closures in place this morning in Norwich following a crash.

Norfolk Police tweeted at 7.30am on Saturday (February 12) that Barker Street, the Halfords roundabout, Heigham Street and the bottom of Grapes Hill are all shut to cars at present.

Emergency services are currently at the scene and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police has been contacted for more information.



