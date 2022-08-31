Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Road blocked after crash involving moped and car near Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:39 PM August 31, 2022
A crash partially blocked Wroxham Road near Norwich

A crash partially blocked Wroxham Road near Norwich - Credit: Google Maps

A crash involving a moped and a car is causing heavy traffic on the outskirts of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the A1151 Wroxham Road by the roundabout at Mousehold Lane at 3.30pm today (August 31).

A police spokeswoman confirmed the road was partially blocked following the incident and nobody involved is believed to be seriously injured. 

At least one ambulance was also called to the scene.

There is currently heavy traffic along the A1042 and A1151 leading towards the roundabout.

