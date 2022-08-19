Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Crash involving lorry and pedestrian near Norwich Station

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:27 PM August 19, 2022
Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry outside Norwich Station.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Riverside Road just after 7am on Friday (August 19).

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed an ambulance was sent to the scene but was stood down as the patient did not need to be taken to the hospital.

The scene was clear just after 8am and a spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed officers are investigating the incident.

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

