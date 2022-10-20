Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Crash in multi-storey car park causes delays in city centre

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:25 AM October 20, 2022
An isolated incident involving one car in St Andrews Car Park has been causing delays around the city

An incident involving one car in St Andrews Car Park has caused long queues in city this morning - Credit: Submitted

A crash in one of the city's multi-storey car parks has been causing delays and long queues in the area. 

It happened in St Andrews Car Park, in Duke Street, this morning (October 20).

Norwich City Council reported an "isolated incident" involving one car. 

The car park remains open but there are currently large queues to get into it. 

A council spokesperson said: "If you can, please use one of our other multi-storey car parks such as Rose Lane, St Giles, pay and display car parks or on-street parking."


