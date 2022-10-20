Crash in multi-storey car park causes delays in city centre

An incident involving one car in St Andrews Car Park has caused long queues in city this morning - Credit: Submitted

A crash in one of the city's multi-storey car parks has been causing delays and long queues in the area.

It happened in St Andrews Car Park, in Duke Street, this morning (October 20).

Norwich City Council reported an "isolated incident" involving one car.

The car park remains open but there are currently large queues to get into it.

Parking update:



There has been an isolated incident at St Andrews Car Park this morning, involving one vehicle.



The car park remains open, but there are large queues to get in. If you can, please use one of our other multi-storey car parks such as Rose Lane or St Giles or



🧵 pic.twitter.com/TyfM8l7D8c — Norwich City Council (@NorwichCC) October 20, 2022

A council spokesperson said: "If you can, please use one of our other multi-storey car parks such as Rose Lane, St Giles, pay and display car parks or on-street parking."



