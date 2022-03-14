Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Crash between lorry and car blocks road near city

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:34 PM March 14, 2022
Sean Casey admitted assault two police officers.

A crash between a lorry and a car caused delays on Dereham Road in Easton. - Credit: Archant

A crash between a lorry and a car caused delays near Norwich this morning. 

Police were called to reports of a collision on Dereham Road, Easton, at 7.23am on Monday, March 14.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The road was blocked and recovery were on scene at 8.40am.

