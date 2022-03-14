Crash between lorry and car blocks road near city

A crash between a lorry and a car caused delays on Dereham Road in Easton. - Credit: Archant

A crash between a lorry and a car caused delays near Norwich this morning.

Police were called to reports of a collision on Dereham Road, Easton, at 7.23am on Monday, March 14.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

The road was blocked and recovery were on scene at 8.40am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

