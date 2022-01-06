Part of A47 closed in both directions due to crash
Published: 1:04 PM January 6, 2022
Updated: 2:36 PM January 6, 2022
Part of the A47 has been closed in both directions due to a crash.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the A47 near Postwick following a collision this afternoon.
Norfolk police tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of a collision along the A47 near Postwick both lanes are currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
