News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of A47 closed in both directions due to crash

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:04 PM January 6, 2022
Updated: 2:36 PM January 6, 2022
Motorcyclist hurt in road crash

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A47 near Postwick following a crash this afternoon.   - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Part of the A47 has been closed in both directions due to a crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A47 near Postwick following a collision this afternoon.  

Norfolk police tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of a collision along the A47 near Postwick both lanes are currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.” 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Richard Bainbridge is the chef owner of Benedicts in Norwich.

Food and Drink

Norwich fine dining restaurant to close for six weeks for refurbishment

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Part of Earlham Road will close for five days from January 10.

Norfolk Live News

City road to close for five days as sinking road is investigated

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A big increase in traffic in Norwich. Pictured is the A146 Barrett Road from the Tuckswood roundabou

Opinion

Opinion: Time to bring in congestion charging for Norwich

Ian Williams

Logo Icon
The new family run vegetarian curry house Namaste Village at Queens Road. Vijay Jetani, with his wif

Food and Drink

Indian restaurant in Norwich hosting street food fair with dishes from £1

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon