Part of A47 closed in both directions due to crash

Part of the A47 has been closed in both directions due to a crash.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the A47 near Postwick following a collision this afternoon.

Norfolk police tweeted: “We are currently at the scene of a collision along the A47 near Postwick both lanes are currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

We are currently at the scene of a collision along the A47 near #Postwick both lanes are currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area. #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 6, 2022

