Heavy traffic as crash closes A146 near Trowse

Martineau Lane near Trowse in Norwich - Credit: Google

The A146 is closed due to a crash in south Norwich.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Emergency services are currently on the scene as of 7.40pm.

The road in Trowse Newton between Martineau Lane and the A47 is closed in both directions to all traffic.

There are queues on the A146 to Long John Lane and Martineau Lane as well as some surrounding roads.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.