One person taken to hospital after three-car crash on A47

Part of the A47 has been blocked due to a crash this morning.

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars on the A47 this morning.

Police were called to a section of the road, near to the Trowse junction, at around 7.20am following a crash between a Mini Cooper, Audi and Skoda.

It happened around half a mile from the Trowse junction in the westbound carriageway.

Paramedics attended and the driver of the Audi was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Recovery is at the scene to remove two of the cars.

One lane remains closed.

