One person taken to hospital after three-car crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:30 AM January 20, 2022
Emergency services attended the scene of the accident.

Part of the A47 has been blocked due to a crash this morning. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars on the A47 this morning. 

Police were called to a section of the road, near to the Trowse junction, at around 7.20am following a crash between a Mini Cooper, Audi and Skoda.

It happened around half a mile from the Trowse junction in the westbound carriageway.

Paramedics attended and the driver of the Audi was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Recovery is at the scene to remove two of the cars.

One lane remains closed.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

