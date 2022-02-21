Two-vehicle crash blocks A140 near Norwich
Published: 11:42 AM February 21, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
A two-vehicle crash has blocked the A140 near Norwich.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident on the Holt Road, close to Horsham St Faith, at 10.30am.
One of the vehicles is believed to be blocking the road following the crash.
In a tweet, police urged people to avoid the area.
A police spokeswoman confirmed one person involved in the crash received "minor injuries".
