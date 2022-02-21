Two-vehicle crash blocks A140 near Norwich

A police spokeswoman confirmed there were minor injuries following the crash on the A140 in Holt Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A two-vehicle crash has blocked the A140 near Norwich.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident on the Holt Road, close to Horsham St Faith, at 10.30am.

One of the vehicles is believed to be blocking the road following the crash.

In a tweet, police urged people to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman confirmed one person involved in the crash received "minor injuries".

A1270 at Horsham St Faith currently blocked due to an RTC. Please avoid the area. This is near to the A140 junction #ccr #norfolkroads #drivetoarrive #horshamstfaith #A140 — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 21, 2022

