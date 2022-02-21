News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two-vehicle crash blocks A140 near Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:42 AM February 21, 2022
A police spokeswoman confirmed there were minor injuries following the crash on the A140 in Holt Road.

A two-vehicle crash has blocked the A140 near Norwich.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the incident on the Holt Road, close to Horsham St Faith, at 10.30am.

One of the vehicles is believed to be blocking the road following the crash.

In a tweet, police urged people to avoid the area.

A police spokeswoman confirmed one person involved in the crash received "minor injuries".

