Long delays after crash in busy city road

There are currently long delays and lane closures on a busy Norwich road after a crash between a car and a motorbike.

Just one lane is open in Martineau Lane, Trowse Newton, at the junction with the A146 after police were called to the incident at about 8.40am.

One person is injured but the severity is not currently known.

Ambulance and fire crews are also on the scene.

Firefighters were able to reopen one lane at about 9.40am, however there are still heavy delays and tailbacks.

Police have now left the scene.