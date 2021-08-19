Crash between lorry and VW car causes delays on A140
- Credit: James Bass
A crash between a lorry and a car has caused delays on the A140.
Police were called at 10.47am on Thursday, August 19 to Boundary Road in Norwich, near the junction with Aylsham Road, following a crash involving a VW car and a lorry.
No injuries have been reported.
The incident has caused the road to be partially blocked but recovery has been called for the VW.
On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A140 Reepham Road near A1402 Aylsham Road (Boundary Junction).”
Police remain on scene.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
- 2 Frost and the fury: Norwich punk gig halted over ice cube spat
- 3 Driving instructor shares dashcam footage of near misses across Norwich
- 4 Four teenagers to be sentenced after stab attack on boy at city tower block
- 5 Vegan doner kebab restaurant and takeaway opens in Norwich
- 6 Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone before crash
- 7 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity
- 8 Finalists announced for Eat Out Norwich Awards 2021
- 9 Giant walking T-rex spotted in Norwich shopping centre
- 10 Restaurant to re-open after new head chef found