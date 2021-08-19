Crash between lorry and VW car causes delays on A140

Published: 12:26 PM August 19, 2021

A crash between a lorry and a car has caused delays on the A140.

Police were called at 10.47am on Thursday, August 19 to Boundary Road in Norwich, near the junction with Aylsham Road, following a crash involving a VW car and a lorry.

No injuries have been reported.

The incident has caused the road to be partially blocked but recovery has been called for the VW.

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A140 Reepham Road near A1402 Aylsham Road (Boundary Junction).”

Police remain on scene.

