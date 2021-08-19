News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Crash between lorry and VW car causes delays on A140

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:26 PM August 19, 2021   
A crash between a lorry and a car has caused delays on the A140 Boundary Road in Norwich.

Police were called at 10.47am on Thursday, August 19 to Boundary Road in Norwich, near the junction with Aylsham Road, following a crash involving a VW car and a lorry.  

No injuries have been reported. 

The incident has caused the road to be partially blocked but recovery has been called for the VW. 

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A140 Reepham Road near A1402 Aylsham Road (Boundary Junction).” 

Police remain on scene. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

