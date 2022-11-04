Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in city suburb

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:51 PM November 4, 2022
School Road at the junction with Reepham Road where the crash happened

School Road at the junction with Reepham Road where the crash happened - Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a crash in a city suburb.

Police were called to the two-vehicle collision at about 8.50am today (October 4) at the junction of School Road and Reepham Road in Drayton.

The junction was blocked for two hours following the crash. 

Officers have now cleared the road but delays remain with disruption to be expected on Sanders 43 services.

The motorcyclist's injuries are not thought to be serious.

It comes as a crash further down the road at the Boundary junction causes long delays for drivers in the NR3 area.

