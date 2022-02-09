News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist in her 80s taken to hospital after crash with car

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:16 PM February 9, 2022
A cyclist in her 80s was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a car in Magdalen Street.

A cyclist in her 80s was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a car in Magdalen Street. - Credit: Google Maps

A cyclist in her 80s was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a car this morning.

Police were called to Magdalen Street in Norwich at 11.10am on Wednesday, February 9, following the collision.

The cyclist, a woman in her 80s, suffered facial injuries and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment by paramedics.

The road was clear by around 12.15pm.

