Two-car crash near Thickthorn roundabout causes minor injuries

Two cars were involved in a crash near the Thickthorn roundabout in Norfolk. - Credit: Google

A two-car crash near the Thickthorn roundabout has left those involved with minor injuries.

The collision, which involved a Nissan juke and a Toyota Hilux, happened at 7.30am today (March 11) on the A47 slip road at the roundabout.

Traffic built up along the A47 between Thickthorn and the B1113 junction near Intwood.

The road was cleared by 8.40am after the cars were moved to Thickthorn services.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.