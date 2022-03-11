Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Two-car crash near Thickthorn roundabout causes minor injuries

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:26 AM March 11, 2022
Crash at Thickthorn Roundabout on A47 slip road

Two cars were involved in a crash near the Thickthorn roundabout in Norfolk. - Credit: Google

A two-car crash near the Thickthorn roundabout has left those involved with minor injuries.

The collision, which involved a Nissan juke and a Toyota Hilux, happened at 7.30am today (March 11) on the A47 slip road at the roundabout.

Traffic built up along the A47 between Thickthorn and the B1113 junction near Intwood.

The road was cleared by 8.40am after the cars were moved to Thickthorn services.

