Delays on outskirts of Norwich after crash by A47 junction

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash near Trowse on the outskirts of Norwich.

The ambulance service called Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at 12.27pm today (August 7) to a two-vehicle crash on the A146 Loddon Road by the junction with the A47.

Appliances from Carrow and Aylsham attended the incident.

The scene was made safe and vehicle occupants released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

RTC at Trowse Interchange e/b on the #A47 slip rd to A146. Severe disruption to First X1/X11 likely — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) August 7, 2022

It is not currently known if there has been any injuries.

Traffic maps show there are queues in the area between the A1054 Martineau Lane and the A47 junction.

The crash has also affected the First X1 and X11 bus services.



