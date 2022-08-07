Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Delays on outskirts of Norwich after crash by A47 junction

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:34 PM August 7, 2022
Updated: 1:48 PM August 7, 2022
Emergency services attended the scene of the accident.

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Trowse - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash near Trowse on the outskirts of Norwich. 

The ambulance service called Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at 12.27pm today (August 7) to a two-vehicle crash on the A146 Loddon Road by the junction with the A47. 

Appliances from Carrow and Aylsham attended the incident.

The scene was made safe and vehicle occupants released using hydraulic rescue equipment.

It is not currently known if there has been any injuries.

Traffic maps show there are queues in the area between the A1054 Martineau Lane and the A47 junction.

The crash has also affected the First X1 and X11 bus services. 


