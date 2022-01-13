Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign

Dan Burrill, chairman of Costessey Town Council, and Gary Blundell, vice-chairman of Costessey Town Council, in West End in Costessey. Insert: the new speed camera in West End. - Credit: Archant/Gary Blundell

People living in a city suburb have finally seen success after battling for years to get better traffic regulation in their area.

West End in Costessey has long been used as a "rat run" between the A47 and the NDR, locals say.

And though there are speed bumps and a limit of 20mph, people say many drivers exceed this to beat the queues.

So those living on the road have been campaigning Norfolk County Council (NCC) to put a speed camera in place for eight years.

And this week their wish came true.

The camera was promised by NCC in July of 2021 and was supposed to be put up within the next five weeks.

Six months later, it has finally been installed.

The county council said delays to the camera - the first of its kind in the region - were so technical issues could be ironed out.

The speed camera was installed in West End, Costessey, this week after eight years of campaigning. - Credit: Gary Blundell

The move has been welcomed by Costessey Town Council vice-chairman, Gary Blundell.

Mr Blundell said: "These cameras are used successfully in many areas of the UK already and will bring much-needed support to our residents.

"If these cameras prove traffic can be slowed without physical speed bumps that can only be a good thing for everyone.

"The cameras were paid for by the Next development so haven't cost the taxpayer anything.

West End in Costessey where the speed camera has gone up - Credit: Danielle Booden

"It's good that NCC has started listening to its residents.

"If these are successful other areas which have 20mph with no speed enforcement can look into using this to slow drivers down and keep residents safe."

This camera differs from traditional speed cameras in that drivers will not be prosecuted for speeding offences, but instead the data will be used to target educational messages.

Norfolk County Council’s highways manager, Karl Rands, said: "Proposals for a new traffic management camera system have been developed over the past couple of years in conjunction with the local town council and county councillor.

"As a new pilot, this scheme will be subject to a regular review of its effectiveness as a traffic calming measure.

“It was necessary to delay installation of the cameras, which are the first of its kind in the region, until all technical issues had been resolved.”