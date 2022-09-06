Road blocked after motorcyclist found injured

Emergency services have been called to Sir Alfred Munnings Road in Costessey after a motorcyclist was found injured - Credit: Google

A road has been blocked after a motorcyclist was found injured near Norwich.

An ambulance was called to the scene at Sir Alfred Munnings Road in Costessey at 7.40am (August 6).

Police were later called and both crews remain at the scene.

A motorcyclist is believed to have been injured although the circumstances are currently unclear.

Bus services have been disrupted following the crash.

First Bus has said its 24 and 24a services have been unable to serve Queen's Hill and the buses are instead terminating at Longwater Pizza Hut until the area is clear.



