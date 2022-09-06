Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Road blocked after motorcyclist found injured

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:47 AM September 6, 2022
Emergency services have been called to Sir Alfred Munnings Road in Costessey after a motorcyclist was found injured

Emergency services have been called to Sir Alfred Munnings Road in Costessey after a motorcyclist was found injured - Credit: Google

A road has been blocked after a motorcyclist was found injured near Norwich.

An ambulance was called to the scene at Sir Alfred Munnings Road in Costessey at 7.40am (August 6).

Police were later called and both crews remain at the scene.

A motorcyclist is believed to have been injured although the circumstances are currently unclear.

Bus services have been disrupted following the crash.

First Bus has said its 24 and 24a services have been unable to serve Queen's Hill and the buses are instead terminating at Longwater Pizza Hut until the area is clear.


Norwich Live News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Gary Harvey, landlord of the Berstrete Gates, which he has successfully turned around.

Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police vehicles were spotted in London Street, Norwich responding to the incident

Police called to city centre theft

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mike Batch worked at Archers Butchers for 39 years

'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
THORPE ST ANDREW HIGH SCHOOL PUPILS WALK PAST THE NEW COUNTY COUNCIL SCHOOL BUSES ON THE FIRST DAY O

Nostalgia | Gallery

Can you spot yourself in Norwich school pictures over the decades?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon