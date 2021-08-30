News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
City road closed for week-long resurfacing work

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:09 AM August 30, 2021   
Constitution Hill in Norwich has been closed for five days.

Drivers have been warned to choose alternative routes and bus services have been diverted after the closure of a road in the north of Norwich. 

Constitution Hill has been closed between the ring road and Wall Road from the bank holiday until Friday, September 3 while resurfacing work is carried out. 

Drivers are being urged to take an alternative route with a diversion in place via Chartwell Road, Catton Grove Road, Woodcock Road and Wall Road.

Resurfacing work is being carried out on Constitution Hill in Norwich.

First Bus said all services into Norwich will operate the usual route as far as the mini roundabout just past the One Shop opposite Sewell Park Academy. 

At this point they will turn right into Wall Road and then at the end of the road turn left onto Sprowston Road. 

At the Brickmakers roundabout they will take the first exit onto the ring road and then at the next roundabout take the third exit to resume the usual route.
 

