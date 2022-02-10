City road reopens after crash
Published: 5:24 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 5:52 PM February 10, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Drivers were urged to avoid a part of the city after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Police and ambulance crews dealt with the incident which happened near Constitution Hill in Norwich just after 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon.
The pedestrian was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious leg injury.
In a tweet, police advised that road closures in the area could be in place for some time.
The road reopened at 5.17pm.
