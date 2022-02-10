City road reopens after crash

The crash between a car and a pedestrian happened near Constitution Hill (pictured). - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers were urged to avoid a part of the city after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police and ambulance crews dealt with the incident which happened near Constitution Hill in Norwich just after 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

The pedestrian was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious leg injury.

In a tweet, police advised that road closures in the area could be in place for some time.

Drivers are asked to find alternative routes following a collision between a car and pedestrian near Constitution Hill. Emergency services are currently on scene and road closures could be in place for some time. — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2022

The road reopened at 5.17pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.