Car blocks lane after Citroens crash on busy road

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:53 PM June 3, 2021   
Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

A collision between a white Citroen and a black Citroen is causing traffic delays on the A1074 Dereham Road.  - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Drivers can expect delays on a main road near Norwich after a crash between two cars.  

A collision between a white Citroen and a black Citroen is causing traffic delays on the A1074 Dereham Road, Costessey. 

Police were called to the incident at 11.20am today (June 3). 

One of the vehicles is blocking a main lane near to the junction by the Cherry Tree pub. 

A recovery vehicle has been organised. 

No injuries have been reported.  

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A1074 Dereham Road both ways at the Cherry Tree pub. Police are at the scene. Affecting traffic through Costessey.” 


