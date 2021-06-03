Car blocks lane after Citroens crash on busy road

Published: 12:53 PM June 3, 2021

A collision between a white Citroen and a black Citroen is causing traffic delays on the A1074 Dereham Road. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Drivers can expect delays on a main road near Norwich after a crash between two cars.

A collision between a white Citroen and a black Citroen is causing traffic delays on the A1074 Dereham Road, Costessey.

Police were called to the incident at 11.20am today (June 3).

One of the vehicles is blocking a main lane near to the junction by the Cherry Tree pub.

A recovery vehicle has been organised.

No injuries have been reported.

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A1074 Dereham Road both ways at the Cherry Tree pub. Police are at the scene. Affecting traffic through Costessey.”



