Car blocks lane after Citroens crash on busy road
Published: 12:53 PM June 3, 2021
Drivers can expect delays on a main road near Norwich after a crash between two cars.
A collision between a white Citroen and a black Citroen is causing traffic delays on the A1074 Dereham Road, Costessey.
Police were called to the incident at 11.20am today (June 3).
One of the vehicles is blocking a main lane near to the junction by the Cherry Tree pub.
A recovery vehicle has been organised.
No injuries have been reported.
On the AA’s live traffic map, it reports: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A1074 Dereham Road both ways at the Cherry Tree pub. Police are at the scene. Affecting traffic through Costessey.”
