Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by lorry

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:06 PM August 17, 2022
Updated: 2:21 PM August 17, 2022
Emergency services were called to Dr Torrens Way

Emergency services were called to Dr Torrens Way - Credit: Google

A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry on the outskirts of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Dr Torrens Way, in New Costessey, at 1pm today (August 17).

A police spokesman confirmed that a pedestrian is being taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

A partial road closure was in place at the junction of Dereham Road and Longwater Lane.

It has now been reopened. 


