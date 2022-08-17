Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by lorry

Emergency services were called to Dr Torrens Way - Credit: Google

A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry on the outskirts of Norwich.

Emergency services were called to Dr Torrens Way, in New Costessey, at 1pm today (August 17).

A police spokesman confirmed that a pedestrian is being taken to hospital for treatment, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A partial road closure was in place at the junction of Dereham Road and Longwater Lane.

It has now been reopened.



