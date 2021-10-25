Key route into city closes for a week for safety improvement work
- Credit: Google
A key route into Norwich will be closed this week to allow for safety improvement work to take place.
Starting today, October 25, the work on Salhouse Road in Sprowston will cause the road to be closed to through traffic.
The work is between the Gurney Road, Heartsease Lane, and Mousehold Lane junction, and the Blue Boar Lane, Woodside junction.
The aim of the work is to add new road markings and Vehicle Activated Signage (VAS) which is designed to reduce vehicle speeds on the road.
Access to properties and Sprowston Retail Park will be maintained and a diversion will be in place.
The diversion route is via Woodside Road, Plumstead Road, and Heartsease Lane.
The work is scheduled to last for five days and will be between 9.30am to 3.50pm.
Most Read
- 1 Tudor Stores reopens as manager resigns over safety fears
- 2 'It's very bad'-Trade decline frustration at stores as roadworks take place
- 3 How Norwich are you? Take our quiz to find out
- 4 Teenagers set to be sentenced over stabbing
- 5 Police probing reports Norwich clubbers have been spiked by needles
- 6 Grill van serving gourmet burgers and hot dogs gets residency at city pub
- 7 Virtual reality centre opens in Norwich with huge choice of games
- 8 'Significant' amount of cash and electronics stolen from city home
- 9 Police investigating ABH after fight off Prince of Wales Road
- 10 'Such a shame': Social media scammer targets Norwich pub
It is expected to cost £35,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.