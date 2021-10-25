Key route into city closes for a week for safety improvement work

Published: 11:26 AM October 25, 2021

Salhouse Road in Norwich, where the works are taking place - Credit: Google

A key route into Norwich will be closed this week to allow for safety improvement work to take place.

Starting today, October 25, the work on Salhouse Road in Sprowston will cause the road to be closed to through traffic.

The work is between the Gurney Road, Heartsease Lane, and Mousehold Lane junction, and the Blue Boar Lane, Woodside junction.

The aim of the work is to add new road markings and Vehicle Activated Signage (VAS) which is designed to reduce vehicle speeds on the road.

Access to properties and Sprowston Retail Park will be maintained and a diversion will be in place.

The diversion route is via Woodside Road, Plumstead Road, and Heartsease Lane.

The work is scheduled to last for five days and will be between 9.30am to 3.50pm.

It is expected to cost £35,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

