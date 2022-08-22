Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City road closed for emergency electricity works

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:10 PM August 22, 2022
A city road remains closed this week for emergency electricity works.

Works are taking place in City Road after a number of homes in the area were left without electricity.

The work carried out by UK Power Networks will see the road closed until Wednesday, August 24, after it first closed on Thursday, August 18 at about 8.20am.

A diversion is in place via the A147 and A146.

As a result of the closure Konnectbus's Route 84 will be unable to serve City Road, Barrett Road or Mansfield Lane.

The UK Power Networks map is currently showing no outages in the area. 

