Albemarle Road in Norwich is closed after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian - Credit: Google Maps

A city road is closed after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident which happened in Albemarle Road just before 8.20am (October 5).

A police spokesperson confirmed an ambulance is treating a casualty at the scene but injuries are not thought to be serious.

As of 9am, the road remains closed.