Busy city road to close for roadworks

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:39 PM April 1, 2022
Catton Grove Road will be closed on Saturday, April 2 due to roadworks being carried out - Credit: Google

A busy city road is set to close in order for roadworks to be completed.

Catton Grove Road in NR3 will close on Saturday, April 2 from 6am till Sunday at 6am.

The work is being carried out by Anglian Water to repair a manhole cover.

Bus companies are diverting services while the works are carried out.

Two bus stops on Catton Grove Road, between Oak Road and the ring road, will not be served on this day.

First Bus orange line services, number 21 and 22 to Old Catton, will operate via Woodcock Road, Wall Road and Constitution Hill to the ring road and then will resume the usual route at St Faiths Road.

Buses will follow their normal routes once the roadworks are completed.

