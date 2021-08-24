Carrow Road river bridge to close for urgent repairs

Published: 3:59 PM August 24, 2021

The repairs will close the bridge to vehicles. - Credit: Google Streetview

The Carrow Road river bridge is in need of critical repairs after inspections discovered a number of defects.

Both the timber decking road surface and the surfacing on the bridge approaches were found to have faults.

The road will be closed to all vehicles while the work is carried out, and will remain closed after the repairs are completed to allow for the surface to dry and set.

Works will be carried out overnight to minimise disruption.

Road closure times will be from 7pm on September 3 to 7am on September 4, and then again the following night from 7pm on September 4 to 7am on September 5.

You may also want to watch:

A signed diversion will be in place and pedestrian access across the bridge will be maintained at all times.

If the repairs cannot be completed during this period due to poor weather, the road will continue to be closed on the nights of September 10 and 11, between the same hours.

The repairs are estimated to cost £20,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department.