Caravan blocking lane on A47 after crash near Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:59 PM July 28, 2022
A caravan is blocking one lane of traffic on the A47 after a single-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police were called to the Norwich Southern Bypass close to the Thickthorn roundabout following the incident which happened just after 2.45pm on Thursday (July 28).

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed there were no injuries and traffic was able to pass the scene.

She said: "One lane is closed due to the debris.

"It is unclear how the vehicle crashed but we remain at the scene while we wait for recovery."

