Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:29 PM January 10, 2022
The driver of a Land Rover which was towing a 20ft shipping container was pulled over on the A47 in Norwich. 

A Land Rover towing a 20ft shipping container was pulled over on the A47 after it struggled to hit speed limits. 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) spotted the slow-moving vehicle travelling in poor weather conditions on the A47 Norwich bypass on Saturday, January 8.  

On closer inspection it was discovered that the vehicle was a small Land Rover which was towing a tri-axle flatbed trailer with a 20ft container – of the kind usually transported by lorries — strapped on top. 

In a tweet, a spokesman for the NSRAPT wrote: “We all know there is a lorry driver shortage, but not sure this is the best way to adapt. This vehicle was barely able to reach 30mph on the A47 in Norwich.” 

The vehicle also had defective lights and unsuitable mirrors. 

The driver said they were making the journey for a business but was not keeping any driver hour records.  

They were reported for the offences and the vehicle combination was issued with defect notices — requiring the issues to be fixed.

