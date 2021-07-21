News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man rescued from car trapped in ditch

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:31 PM July 21, 2021   
Emergency services were called to rescue a man after his vehicle was hanging over a ditch on the edge of Norwich.

Fire crews from Earlham and Sprowston and police were called to Costessey Lane in Ringland shortly after 2pm. 

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Officers were called to Costessey Lane following reports that a vehicle was trapped.

"Emergency services attended the scene and the vehicle and driver were rescued. The driver was uninjured." 

The fire service said a winch was used to recover the vehicle from the ditch. 

