News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after car overturns

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:40 PM December 21, 2021
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash which caused their car to overturn. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash caused their car to overturn. 

Police were called at 4:22pm on Monday, December 20, to Reepham Road in Horsford following reports of a single-vehicle crash. 

Road closures were in place at the junction of Reepham Road and Drayton Lane and the junction of Holly Lane and Hall Lane while emergency services were at the scene. 

Two ambulances, a rapid response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle were also in attendance.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Two adult men were transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

The road was reopened at 7pm. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
  2. 2 World street food market and live music venue to open in 2022
  3. 3 Eight homes to be built in single city lot after plans downscaled
  1. 4 Woman sexually assaulted by married man who had been 'lurking' in Norwich
  2. 5 Owner's warning after dog ingests mystery white powder in city
  3. 6 Family's five-generational Christmas in tatters after testing positive
  4. 7 When will Norwich's shops be closing this Christmas Eve?
  5. 8 14 photos of when a new Sainsbury's store opened near Norwich in 1978
  6. 9 Award-winning fish and chip shop launches battered pigs in blankets
  7. 10 The Dereham Santa? Todd Cantwell is 'giving back to fans' this Christmas
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

District and county councillor Shelagh Gurney next to the bus lane on A140 Cromer Road, Hellesdon

Norfolk County Council

Safety fears sparked over new £400,000 bus lane

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Mark Digby, pictured in 2013. 

Tributes to global acrobatics star Mark, who 'lived life to the fullest'

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving this evening after crashing a car into a pedestrian crossing.

Norfolk Live News

Man arrested after crashing car into pedestrian crossing

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Arthur and Frances Hogg, from Taverham, with their Christmas lights that are raising money for East

Charity Fundraiser

Final chance to see couple's incredible Christmas wonderland after 14 years

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon