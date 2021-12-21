Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after car overturns
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash caused their car to overturn.
Police were called at 4:22pm on Monday, December 20, to Reepham Road in Horsford following reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Road closures were in place at the junction of Reepham Road and Drayton Lane and the junction of Holly Lane and Hall Lane while emergency services were at the scene.
Two ambulances, a rapid response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle were also in attendance.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Two adult men were transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment."
The road was reopened at 7pm.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
- 2 World street food market and live music venue to open in 2022
- 3 Eight homes to be built in single city lot after plans downscaled
- 4 Woman sexually assaulted by married man who had been 'lurking' in Norwich
- 5 Owner's warning after dog ingests mystery white powder in city
- 6 Family's five-generational Christmas in tatters after testing positive
- 7 When will Norwich's shops be closing this Christmas Eve?
- 8 14 photos of when a new Sainsbury's store opened near Norwich in 1978
- 9 Award-winning fish and chip shop launches battered pigs in blankets
- 10 The Dereham Santa? Todd Cantwell is 'giving back to fans' this Christmas