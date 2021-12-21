Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after car overturns

A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash which caused their car to overturn. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash caused their car to overturn.

Police were called at 4:22pm on Monday, December 20, to Reepham Road in Horsford following reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Road closures were in place at the junction of Reepham Road and Drayton Lane and the junction of Holly Lane and Hall Lane while emergency services were at the scene.

Two ambulances, a rapid response car from the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and a senior paramedic in a support vehicle were also in attendance.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "Two adult men were transported to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and treatment."

The road was reopened at 7pm.

