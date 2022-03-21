Car on its roof after two-vehicle crash in Norwich

Low Road at the junction of Hospital Lane. - Credit: Google Maps

A car has ended up on its roof after a two-vehicle crash which has closed a city road.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to Low Road at the junction of Hospital Lane in Hellesdon, Norwich, at about 8.30am on Monday (March 21).

Following the crash, police shut the road in both directions.

A Norfolk police spokeswoman confirmed there were not believed to be injuries in the incident but officers remained at the scene.

