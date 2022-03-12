Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
News > Traffic & Travel

Car blaze blocks one lane of A47 near Bawburgh

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:19 PM March 12, 2022
Updated: 7:40 PM March 12, 2022
A47 blocked near Bawbugh after car fire

The A47 westbound near the Longwater turn-off, Bawbugh, has been blocked following a car fire - Credit: Google

The A47 has been blocked due to a car catching fire near Bawburgh.

The car blaze started at about 6.20pm.

The A47 Westbound between B1108 Watton Road and Longwater turn-off has since been blocked.

Norfolk Fire Service crews from Earlham and Carrow attended the scene and used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which was brought under control by 6.42pm.

Traffic maps are showing a heavy build-up of traffic along the A47 between Bawburgh and Little Melton.

Bus services are disrupted due to the incident.

Konectbus has said delays to travel are likely and that buses are diverting via Dereham Road and Easton.

