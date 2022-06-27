Car seen driving on the wrong side of the A47

The driver was seen on the right-hand side of the A47 between Postwick and Brundall in Norfolk - Credit: Google

A car was seen travelling in the wrong direction on the A47 this morning.

Police received calls shortly before 11.30am today (June 27) of a small red car driving between Brundall and Postwick.

The car was on the Norwich-bound carriageway but travelling towards Great Yarmouth.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Michael Stolworthy at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 164 of June 27 or by emailing michael.stolworthy@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.