Car crashes into shop in city centre
- Credit: Owen Sennitt
A car has crashed into a shop in Norwich city centre.
Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident in St Giles street this afternoon.
The car crashed into the sewing store Sew Creative.
Michael Jacobs, 69, owner of the shop, said: "The vehicle came onto the pavement and ended up in the front doorway of the shop."
Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent crews from Carrow and Earlham to the incident and helped make the scene safe.
Pictures show Mr Jacobs painting the bottom of his shop following the incident, while safety cones have been placed around the scene.
A Norfolk Police spokesperson confirmed: "We were called at 12.45pm to reports of a Honda colliding with a shop in St Giles street.
"The road was blocked at 12.59pm and is being treated as a damage only road traffic collision. Crews remain at the scene now."
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.