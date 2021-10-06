News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Car crashes into shop in city centre



Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:13 PM October 6, 2021    Updated: 2:42 PM October 6, 2021
Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident on St Giles street.

Ambulance and police crews rushed to the scene following the incident in St Giles street. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

A car has crashed into a shop in Norwich city centre. 

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident in St Giles street this afternoon. 

The car crashed into the sewing store Sew Creative.

Michael Jacobs, 69, owner of the shop, said: "The vehicle came onto the pavement and ended up in the front doorway of the shop."

The shop that the vehicle crashed into is believed to be the sewing shop Sew Creative.

The car crashed into Sew Creative in Norwich. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Norfolk Fire and Rescue sent crews from Carrow and Earlham to the incident and helped make the scene safe.

Pictures show Mr Jacobs painting the bottom of his shop following the incident, while safety cones have been placed around the scene.

Shop owner Michael Jacobs was pictured painting the bottom of his shop following the incident.

Shop owner Michael Jacobs was pictured painting the bottom of his shop following the incident. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

A Norfolk Police spokesperson confirmed: "We were called at 12.45pm to reports of a Honda colliding with a shop in St Giles street.

"The road was blocked at 12.59pm and is being treated as a damage only road traffic collision. Crews remain at the scene now." 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

