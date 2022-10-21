Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News > Traffic & Travel

Car crashes into NR3 home

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:24 AM October 21, 2022
Updated: 9:25 AM October 21, 2022
Fire crews on Albany Road in Norwich

A car crashed into a home in Albany Road last night - Credit: George Thompson

A home has been left badly damaged after a car crashed into it last night. 

It happened in Albany Road, just off Magdalen Road, just after 5.30pm on Thursday (October 20).

The road was closed in both directions with both police officers and Earlham and Sprowston fire crews called to the scene.

Urban Search and Rescue was also at the incident.

No injuries have been reported but damage has been caused to the property. 

Fire crews left at 8.30pm after making the scene safe. 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

James Whitman, who went missing from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital this afternoon.

Norwich Live News

Body found in search for missing 40-year-old man

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Makwan Nadar and his brother Fam run Norfolk Daily Fresh on Magdalen Road, they are currently expand

Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Mile Cross Road in Norwich was closed following the incident

Norwich Live News

Teenage boy taken to hospital with serious injuries after city crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The former Bourgee site on Timber Hill in Norwich is becoming new restaurant Silhouette.

Food and Drink

Revealed: The new restaurant opening at vacant site in Timber Hill

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon