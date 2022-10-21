Car crashes into NR3 home

A car crashed into a home in Albany Road last night - Credit: George Thompson

A home has been left badly damaged after a car crashed into it last night.

It happened in Albany Road, just off Magdalen Road, just after 5.30pm on Thursday (October 20).

The road was closed in both directions with both police officers and Earlham and Sprowston fire crews called to the scene.

Urban Search and Rescue was also at the incident.

No injuries have been reported but damage has been caused to the property.

Fire crews left at 8.30pm after making the scene safe.